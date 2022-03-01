The Good Karma Hospital boss gives major update on season five Find out if another season is on the cards

The Good Karma Hospital aired its dramatic season four finale on Sunday night and left viewers on the edge of their seats as the hospital staff were threatened by a grieving patient. Fortunately, fans were able to let out a sigh of relief after Greg managed to diffuse the situation and finally tied the knot with Lydia.

Now that the show is over, fans are wondering if they can expect to pay another visit to the Sri Lankan hospital anytime soon. Read on to find out what we know…

The ITV show's writer Dan Sefton has opened up about the future of the show, revealing that while he has "no clue" what will happen for the series, as long as people want to watch it, the show will be made.

Speaking to Express.co.uk about the show's future, he said: "No clue, no clue. I think it's interesting that these shows always get to an interesting place.

"We know what the show is, and from a creative point of view, once you know that, you keep going as long as people are enjoying watching it. And you know the people who pay the money are happy to put their hands in their pockets. I think that's the situation we're in."

The show's creator said as long as people watch the series, it will be made

He continued: "I think that the show was a very clear proposition, and it's got a loyal fan base who were hugely appreciative of it, and as long as people want to watch it, I think it will be it will be made."

After explaining that he thinks the show will "continue to evolve" with the introduction of new characters, he said: "I think that's the case with this show that it has potential to just to keep going and to continue to be entertaining because that's been the ultimate goal."

ITV have yet to confirm another series

Let's hope this means it won't be too long until Doctor Lydia and the gang are back on our screens!

