1883's future beyond season one revealed - and fans will be divided

After ten gripping episodes that have kept us glued to our screens, Western period drama 1883 drew to a close on Sunday evening.

The Yellowstone prequel series pulled out all the stops as it concluded the story of the Duttons' perilous journey West across the Great Plains, featuring not one but two shocking deaths in the finale - but will it be back for another instalment? Find out here…

Creator Taylor Sheridan has revealed that there will sadly not be a second season of the Faith Hill and Tim McGraw led drama. Speaking in an interview with Deadline this week, the American screenwriter confirmed that the story of the Dutton family's humble beginning in the late 19th century has wrapped up for good.

"I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I'm not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn't," he said, adding: "For me, as a storyteller it feels close ended."

He also said that instead of creating another season, he'd rather audiences "imagine it, and wonder what Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) and Noemi (Gratiela Branusci) made of their lives."

Did you enjoy the ten-part prequel series?

He continued: "You never get to see how James and Margaret move on. You did seem them in a flashback [in Yellowstone] as having moved on, and so that's what I cared to explore."

As fans might recall, during the opening episode of Yellowstone season four, there was a flashback to the year 1893, which showed James and Margaret Dutton settled on their new ranch ten years after settling in Montana. It showed them still alive and happily married with another child, a son named Spencer, who had been born following the death of Elsa (Isabel May).

The story of the Duttons is set to continue with new series 1932

However, despite the fact that there is not going to be another season of 1883, fans will see the story of the Duttons continued through the recently announced 1932 prequel spinoff, which will move ahead almost 50 decades and follow the Dutton family during the Great Depression. Referencing the upcoming series, Taylor said: "On to the next peek through the window."

Details regarding the cast and release date of the new series are being kept under wraps for now, but it seems likely that viewers can expect a brand new cast playing grown-up versions of Margaret and James' children and their own descendants.

Given the franchises' penchant for flashbacks, Faith, Tim and Isabel could also reprise their roles in the new series. We can't wait!

