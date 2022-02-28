1883 star Faith Hill reveals heartbreaking reason why Margaret caused major character’s death 

Fans have been suitably devastated by the 1883 finale, which - and spoiler alert to those who have yet to watch - saw Elsa succumb to her arrow injury. However, fans have since realized that her mother, Margaret, had a huge role to play in Elsa’s death. Find out more here…

In the show, Elsa begins to wear trousers and the traditional Lakota vest that was gifted by her husband, Sam. However, Margaret is so unhappy with her new clothes that Elsa eventually returns to wearing dresses, meaning that she didn’t have the extra protection when she was shot.

Speaking about the plot detail to TV Line, Faith explained: "It didn’t even occur to me when I read the script. I read it a million times. It didn’t occur to me even after we filmed it. It only occurred to me after I saw it, 'My God, it’s my fault she was shot and killed, because had she had her vest on that was meant to protect her, given to her by Sam, maybe she could have survived.'

“I mean, we became those characters, and it never once occurred to me, ever, until I saw it. I turned to Tim, and I said, ‘My God, it’s my fault! It’s Margaret’s fault she’s shot!’"

Despite being heartbroken over the storyline, fans have been full of praise for the series, with one writing: "Isabel May’s performance as Elsa Dutton on 1883 is one of my favorite things I’ve come across in a while.

What did you think of the finale?

"Incredible performance of really beautiful and introspective character arc," while another wrote: "Just watched the #1883 finale. I need a good therapist. Absolutely crushed over this episode. Easily the best opening season of any show in recent memory. #Yellowstone Give Sam Elliot an Emmy NOW."

Even The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan responded to the finale, tweeting: "Well hell. Just finished @1883official . Brought me to my damn knees. Truth is, never been more jealous of an actor @TheTimMcgraw or judged harder. He absolutely killed it. Every scene. Every episode. The entire cast was brilliant. #tylersheridan thank you. Goddang, gotta recover."

