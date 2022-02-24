Lorraine Kelly reveals unbelievable health challenge

In this week's HELLO! diary, Lorraine Kelly shines a light on five inspiring women who are preparing to take on a challenging feat. Find out more below...

I always think it's good to set yourself a challenge, even if it's a small one like finding five minutes in a busy day to sit with a cuppa and have a bit of a breather. I've done five marathons for charity and once trekked 100 miles in the Kenyan desert for Comic Relief, but I could never dream of attempting the incredible journey being undertaken by a group of British female firefighters I met this week.

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals weight loss during time away from show

The Antarctic Fire Angels are attempting to be the first all-women group to trudge 1900km across the Antarctic, stopping off at the South Pole halfway through their epic trek.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shines a light on amazing health challenge

Georgina Gilbert, Rebecca Rowe, Nikki Upton, Emily Butler, and Rebecca Hinchley have been training hard in Norway and Sweden, ice swimming, skiing, and building up their stamina and resistance to the cold.

READ: Lorraine Kelly candidly admits she's gone up four dress sizes

READ: Lorraine Kelly just wore the most flattering dress and it's in the sale

The TV star met the Antarctic Fire Angels

Along with extreme cold and tough conditions, they cheerfully admit that as women, they will also have to deal with menopausal symptoms, periods, and sheer exhaustion, but a big part of their expedition is inspiring young women and showing them that they can achieve as much as boys, if not more.

Now I have been lucky enough to visit Antarctica to celebrate our silver wedding anniversary with my husband Steve. It was a trip of a lifetime and I even had a freezing dip in the sea, but I was in a cosy small boat being fed delicious hearty food and lots of hot chocolate-laced Baileys every time we returned from an adventure.

Lorraine braves the waters in Antarctica

The Fire Angels are going hardcore. They have to physically haul their food and equipment on sledges through some of the toughest and most hostile conditions on earth.

As well as raising funds for Fire Fighters charities, these brave women want to show all of us that we can achieve so much more than we think we can, even if it is just having a bit of "me time" to recharge our batteries.

For more information, visit antarcticangels.co.uk