Viewers of Lorraine Kelly's breakfast show were left baffled after the logo on a guest's T-shirt was blurred out on Thursday morning.

Chris Lewis, a former British paratrooper, was appearing on the show to promote his 19,000 mile walk around the UK coast, which he is doing to raise money and awareness for SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly receives her CBE

Chris, who has raised £260,000 so far, was on the show with his girlfriend, Kate Barron, whom he met while on his trek and is now expecting a baby with.

Viewers of the show seemed to be baffled by the show's decision to blur the T-shirt and took to Twitter to share their confusion.

One person wrote: "I'm trying to work out what the ex-paratrooper's jumper says…They've blurred it out on @Lorraine. I'm not sure why," while another added: "Why on earth have they blurred his top? Baffled! #Lorraine."

The former paratrooper was wearing a T-shirt that said: "Walking the UK Coastline for The Armed Forced Charity," which some viewers spotted, leaving them even more confused.

Viewers were confused when Chris' T-shirt was blurred

One person tweeted: "Lovely story on #Lorraine about the ex-paratrooper, shame his charity on his hoodie had to be blurred out," while another added: "Why are they blurring his T-shirt if it’s advertising the charity he’s walking for?"

While viewers were baffled, it seems as though the broadcaster may have blurred the T-shirt in order to avoid breaking Ofcom product placement rules.

