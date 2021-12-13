I'm a Celeb's Danny Miller fights back tears as he's reunited with family in emotional interview

I'm a Celeb's Danny Miller was reunited with his fiancée Steph Jones and seven-week-old baby, Albert, live on Lorraine on Monday morning.

In the emotional interview, the pair were connected via video link, with Danny joining the live feed from North Wales and Steph from Stockport.

WATCH: Danny was reunited with his fiancée Steph Jones

When he saw his family, Danny became emotional, putting his hands to his face in shock. Steph was the first to speak, saying: "We've missed you so much Danny, we just want you to come home now," to which Danny replied: "Darling, I love you so much."

The Emmerdale star was clearly overwhelmed with the situation and told Lorraine Kelly: "Oh my god, this wasn't the plan. I'm sorry Lorraine, I'm sorry that you're sandwiched in between this because this must be so awkward for you," to which she responded: "No it's not, it's lovely."

When asked by the daytime presenter why he signed up for the show, Danny revealed that he wanted to show the country that he wasn't like his soap character. He said: "The whole reason I did it was because I wanted to show the country that I wasn't just Aaron off Emmerdale, I was my own person and Steph was the massive reason for me doing it and she pushed me forward, she is the reason that I did it."

The soap actor also said that he joined the show to give his newborn son a financially secure future. He told Lorraine: "The reason that I did it was because Steph was like, 'You need to go and show everyone what I know about you,' and she was the reason that just made me think, 'I'm going to go out and provide for my family,' and I wasn't in a position to do that before the show and this show gave me the financial security to do it."

Danny and Steph recently welcomed a baby boy

"I'm not going to shy away from that and say that I did it purely on the basis of that, I did it to financially secure my family, and to win it was a bonus," he added.

Lorraine asked Steph why she thought the public voted for Danny to win the competition, to which she replied: "As soon as he went in we knew that he'd win if he just showed who he is because he's the most genuine, nice, down to earth, amazing human and we're just so proud of him."

