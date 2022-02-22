Lorraine Kelly reveals weight loss during time away from the show The star recently admitted to have gone up four dress sizes

Lorraine Kelly has revealed she has lost three and a half pounds during her break from her morning ITV show.

The presenter 62-year-old presenter recently revealed to HELLO! her plans to get fit and healthy again after going up four dress sizes - and a week later, the results are already in!

WATCH: Lorraine talks about her weight gain during lockdown

Lorraine has become an ambassador for Weight Watchers and has been working closely with WW Celebrity Ambassador Coach "Suzy StirFry" who shared on Monday that the presenter had lost three and a half pounds during her holiday.

"Lorraine nailing her new plan. You're on fire!" she added alongside a picture of them together. Suzy also shared a picture of Lorraine weighing herself on some scales.

Lorraine's coach revealed she had lost three and a half stone

The mother-of-one is yet to comment on the exciting update, but did reshare the story Suzy had posted.

Speaking candidly about commencing her journey, Lorraine confessed to HELLO! recently: "I know I'm not the only one who has gained "Covid Weight" and I just want to get back to my old self. It's all about being happy and healthy and eating well and doing exercise you enjoy."

Lorraine confessed she was doing "so well" before the pandemic hit

She added: "I've gone from a size 10 to a size 14 and I know I'm on the slippery slope to just getting more and more lazy and unhealthy. People say I look fine, but it's all about how YOU feel inside.

"So, I'm taking action. I need extra support so downloaded the WW app (formerly known as Weight Watchers) on my phone and started my journey back to feeling more like myself. It's just like having a friend in the palm of your hand giving you advice on recipes, food, sleep, exercise, and wellbeing."

She continued: "We are light years away from the old days when you went to a class and were weighed every week and the emphasis was on how much space your body took up in the world. Things have moved on dramatically and the focus is on feeling happy and healthy and finding that plan for life."