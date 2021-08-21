Jennifer Hudson inundated with fan support as she marks incredible milestone What an achievement!

Jennifer Hudson was inundated with fan support as she marked the opportunity to perform at New York's famous Apollo Theater.

"Thank you, @apollotheater. Thank you, @mastercard. Thank you #NewYorkCity. I’ll remember last night forever!" Jennifer shared on Instagram after the performance.

The theater, in Harlem, New York City, opened in 1914 and has played a major role in the emergence of black American music genres including jazz, swing, R&B, gospel, and blues.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's tragic past, and how it has shaped her today

Loading the player...

WATCH: Watch the trailer for Respect, the Aretha Frankin biopic

"Saying you killed it is an understatement!!" shared one fan in response, as another called the show "iconic".

"You killed it last night, you really are a whole legend dawg, it's crazy," commented another as one fan insisted they would "never recover from the transcendent performance that you served".

MORE: Jennifer Hudson opens up about dramatic weight loss and admits she never exercises

"It was one of the best moments of my life to hear you sing," they added.

Jennifer shared her gratitude with fans

Jennifer stars in Respect, a biopic of soul Queen Aretha Franklin, which was released last week. "I feel like that's where the respect comes from, when you can value what it is you have and let that light shine," she explained to Ebony magazine.

"And for me, that's the whole premise of Respect. Once Aretha found her light, her voice, and she used it for herself, that's when we got our queen of soul."

She added that the role had "inspired" her to own "own mine that much more" and that "finding" and "celebrating that" was key.

Jennifer is playing Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect

Jennifer lives in Burr Ridge, a suburb of Chicago with her 12- year-old son David Daniel Otunga, Jr in a $3million, 12,000 square-foot property.

The singer and actress welcomed David with former partner, David Otunga, a professional wrestler in the WWE whom she met in September 2008.

They sadly announced their split in 2018.

Jennifer has a grand entrance in her home

While she is very private about her personal life, she has on occasion given fans a glimpse inside her majestic estate, which was custom-built back in 2007 and features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The marbled foyer has a spiraling floating staircase – which Jennifer has painted black – two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.