Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals reaction to Josephine Jobert’s shock exit 

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has opened up about Josephine Jobert’s decision to leave the show midway through season 11, admitting that he was "devastated" to see her leave the island of St Marie.

Chatting to HELLO!, he explained: "Josie’s a touch of class, a wonderful actor, charming, wonderful in the character and generally people have liked my stint at the helm of this show, I hope, but I think I was very very lucky to have Josie and for Neville to have that relationship with Florence.

"I think together ,the audience really responded well to them and it made my job easier to try and become someone the audiences took to. Obviously, I was devastated to see her go and if she wants to come back for a reunion episode, that would be fantastic."

What did you think of season 11?

Josephine previously revealed to HELLO! that she would potentially be up for a return for a special episode, saying: "Production was so nice! They told me, 'We're not going to kill you off, just in case one day you want to come back and say hello, not as a ghost but as a living person! […] Why not! Maybe not next year because it'd be too soon. People are going to be like, 'What is she doing? Leaving, coming back, leaving, coming back. Like, girl!' But maybe in a few years, yeah, why not."

Meanwhile, Ralf thrilled fans after confirming that he will be back for season 12, and he told HELLO!: "I don’t feel that Neville's story is done, I don’t feel that I’m done with the show."

