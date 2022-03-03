Joy Behar takes a fall live on air and teaches fans a lesson

Beatriz Colon
The View's Joy Behar accidentally fell off her chair live on air in front of the show's audience
The View nearly got into trouble with Joy Behar on Thursday! The star jokingly threatened to sue after a mishap during the latest live taping.
The show revealed a clip of showing an incicident Joy confessed had never happened to her in her 25 years as a co-host of the daytime talk show, until now.
Joy was about to join her co-stars, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin on the iconic discussion table, when she accidentally took a wrong step and fell – or rather flew – as she was sitting down.
The briefly terrifying moment was caught on camera, and happened right in front of the show's live audience. Joy's three co-stars and producer immediately rushed to help as she had fallen flat on the floor.
"I went flying," she said of the unexpected misstep, as Whoopi joked that the "chairs move."
As soon as Joy was up and confirmed she was fine, she started jokingly asking: "Who do I sue? Who do I sue?" later confessing that her husband, Steve Janowitz, was most likely laughing at home as he watched his wife's incident on TV.
Joy's fall caught on camera
The television personality was immediately encouraged by fans, as a man screamed loudly from the audience: "I love you Joy!" receiving applause from the audience and a warm thank you from Joy in return.
Joy's castmates, who were quick to help pick her back up
As Whoopi joked that "it takes a glass of wine to get in the chair," because of their height, despite Joy confirming she was in fact alright, she did still take a moment to teach a lesson about how simple falls like hers could take a turn for the worse.
She admitted that she is certainly a klutz and needs to be careful because of it, explaining that: "I fall a lot. The main thing, just to talk seriously, when Bob Saget fell, he died. If you hit your head and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor because that will kill you."
