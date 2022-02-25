The View's Joy Behar criticised over 'insensitive' comment on Ukraine's crisis The comedian revealed her worry over her cancelled holiday to Italy

Viewers of talk show The View have hit out at host Joy Behar after she revealed live on air that Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has ruined her chances of traveling to Italy.

MORE: Meghan McCain hits out at former co-star Joy Behar for trolling

The American comedian, 79, was sat alongside co-host Sunny Hostin, who revealed her worries for the current crisis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joy Behar's comments on Ukraine's crisis branded 'insensitive' by viewers

"Estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe. We are talking five million people that will be displaced. It's heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen," Sunny said.

READ: Meghan McCain speaks out on Whoopi Goldberg's 'antisemitic' comments

RELATED: The View announce exciting new additions to show - details

Her co-star Joy was quick to express her opinion on the matter, revealing that her trip to Italy, after four years of not being able to travel there, has been ruined.

Joy Behan is the longest-running host in 'View' history

"I'm scared of what is going to happen in Western Europe too. You know, you plan a trip, you want to go there, want to go to Italy for four years and I haven't been able to make it because of the pandemic and now this, it's like, what is going to happen there?" she said.

Fans rushed to Twitter to share their outrage at Joy's "insensitive" comments. "The Ukranian conflict may affect Joy Behar's vacation plans, can't something be done?" one said, whilst another added: "Did Putin even stop to think how his invasion would affect Joy Behar's trip to Italy?"

A third wrote: "Joy Behar said she's upset Russia invaded Ukraine because it may affect her vacation in Italy. This gets my vote for the most out of touch, insensitive, elitist comment of the century!"

The current lineup consists of Joy, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines

ABC's The View was rocked with another controversy recently. In January, Whoopi Goldberg was temporarily suspended in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust.

Her two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin. In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said at the time: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.

"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."