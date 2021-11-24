Alison Hammond thrilled after being revealed as popstar’s celebrity crush The presenter was "overwhelmed"

Alison Hammond has said she is "overwhelmed" and "honoured" after discovering that she is the celebrity crush of a famous popstar.

The TV personality and presenter told musician James Blunt to slide into her DMs after he revealed that Alison is his celebrity crush.

WATCH: James Blunt revealed Alison Hammond is his celebrity crush

Chatting to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, the singer confirmed that he developed a crush on Alison after appearing alongside her on The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

When asked about his crush on the former Big Brother star, James replied: "I was on Celeb Bake Off with Alison Hammond, and she just makes everything better. She brightens up any day.

"Without her there, I think I would have really struggled because in the kitchen, I know, my cooking skills really go to putting milk in a bowl of Weetabix maybe, at a limit, so to have her there was such a joy."

Holly and Phillip then revealed that the feeling was mutual before playing a video that Alison recorded for the 'Goodbye My Lover' singer.

James has been married to wife Sofia Wellesley since 2014

In the clip, Alison addressed James while sultry music played in the background. She said: "Alright James, how you doing? I heard I’m your celebrity crush. Well, all I can say is I’m overwhelmed, I’m honoured. Anytime you want to slide into my DMs babes, I’m there for you."

Reacting to the video, James revealed: "I’m blushing. Fortunately, I’ve got makeup on so you can’t see how red I’m going," which was met with a roar of laughter from the ITV daytime presenters.

While the pair would make for a stunning power couple, the hilarious skit was all in jest as James has been happily married to his wife Sofia Wellesley since 2014.

The singer was on the show to promote his new greatest hits album, The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021), which is a 30-song collection spanning his 17-year music career and includes hits such as ‘You’re Beautiful’ and ‘Wisemen’. The album was released on Friday 19 November.

