Love Is Blind's Alexa Lemieux shares videos about the 'hardest' year of her life after announcing divorce

Another Love Is Blind couple bites the dust. Season three's Alexa Lemieux, 31, announced that she and Brennon Lemieux, 35, were ending their marriage after four years together. The couple, who are parents to Vienna Ziva, asked for privacy while they navigate the next steps in their separation.

While Brennon has yet to post to social media about their separation, Alexa has continued to share posts to her almost two million followers on social media. The reality TV star reposted a video to TikTok signaling to her fans that this was the 'hardest' year of her life.

In the TikTok, a user with the handle @wontonamera said: "If you're reflecting on 2025 and you're, like, 'This is the hardest [expletive] year [and] I don't understand what this whole year was all about. I'm a completely different person at the end of this year than when the year began…' Just know it's because it's the year of the snake — the year of the wood snake to be specific."

© GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX The couple was often brought out on reunions because of their 'success'

She continued: "The best part about a snake year transformation is that it happens quietly, slowly and behind the scenes. Many of us have been transforming slowly, quietly and behind the scenes. … If you're like, 'I don’t even recognize [myself from January],' just know you did exactly what you were supposed to."

Inside Alexa and Brennon Lemieux's relationship

© Getty Images for Netflix They credit Love Is Blind with their love

Alexa and Brennon met on season three of Love Is Blind, which was filmed in Dallas, Texas. The couple married on-camera in June 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Vienna, three years later.

In June 2024, Alexa and Brennon spoke with People about how they met. "I think about if we had met normally and we got married normally and how different my vows would be, how different the day would've been," Alexa explained. "I just felt like I loved him so much at that time and it's funny looking back because I did love him, but just comparing to how much I love him now, it's so different."

© MITCHELL HAASETH/NETFLIX The couple at their wedding

The couple settled down in Texas and were public about how they made their marriage work. "Sometimes life gets busy and you have to make sure you still show up for each other. It's also extremely important to continue to date even after you're married. Whether it’s a dressy date night, cooking dinner together, going to top golf, or going to the movies, it's important to spend time with your person," Alexa said in February.

Four years after they tied the knot, Alexa and Brennon filed for divorce. In Alexa's Instagram post, she wrote: "This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we've shared."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The couple had immediate sparks outside of the pods

She continued: "We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way. While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion."