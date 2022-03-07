Loose Women temporarily cancelled in schedule shake-up - details The lunchtime chat show is being taken off air next week

Loose Women has been cancelled by ITV for most of next week in a schedule shake-up.

The popular lunchtime chat show usually airs between 12:30pm and 1:30pm during weekdays but will only air on Monday next week.

Four out of five shows have been cancelled next week in favour of coverage of the Cheltenham Festival, which will be shown from Tuesday March 15 until Friday March 18.

This Morning fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the magazine show, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, will finish at its usual time of 12:30pm and will be followed by half an hour of news coverage until 1pm. ITV will then switch to coverage of one of the biggest events in the horse racing calendar, which will run until 4:30pm each day.

Ed Chamberlain and Francesca Cumani will be fronting the show on the first day, while Love Island star Chris Hughes and horse racing pundits including AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh will give their input on the events over the course of the coverage.

The programme will come off-air temporarily next week

Loose Women fans shouldn't despair too much as the beloved chat show will only be off air for four days and will return to the channel the following week, starting on Monday March 22.

The schedule switch-up comes amid rumours that there have been behind-the-scenes feuds on the set of the ITV show. Addressing the speculation in a recent interview with The Mirror, panellist Jane Moore said: "I have an issue when people say, 'Jane Moore and Nadia Sawalha cat fight on Loose Women'. Please, come on, we’re past that. They never do it about two blokes on a news programme and it’s so lame.

"Let’s move on, we’re not in the 1950s anymore. But we take it in our stride and get on with it."

