Long-time Loose Women panellist Jane Moore has spoken out about behind-the-scenes rumours of arguments on the set of the ITV lunchtime show for the first time.

In a new interview with The Mirror, the broadcaster spoke as part of a photoshoot with her co-star Katie Piper in honour of International Woman's Day on Tuesday, 8 March.

Commenting on the way on-air disagreements are handled when the cameras are off, Jane revealed: "In the ad breaks, we’ll say, 'That was a bit fiery, wasn’t it?'"

She went on to share how she feels about any suggestion that she doesn't get along with actress and presenter Nadia Sawalha.

The stylish blonde added: "I have an issue when people say, 'Jane Moore and Nadia Sawalha cat fight on Loose Women'. Please, come on, we’re past that. They never do it about two blokes on a news programme and it’s so lame.

"Let’s move on, we’re not in the 1950s anymore. But we take it in our stride and get on with it."

The star brushed off suggestions of backstage feuding

Katie agreed that differences of opinion only enhance the show, saying: "Everyone’s different in their own way, and that’s what makes the show fresh each time. There’s nobody you dread working with as everyone’s there in their own right and brings something unique."

Over the past few months, news reports have claimed that two of the programme's longest-running fan favourites, Coleen Nolan and Nadia Sawalha, have had a series of bitter arguments, with several of their co-stars rushing to their defence.

Jane and Nadia Sawalha are two of the show's original panellists

Back in January, Coleen revealed she had changed her mind about addressing the situation on-air after taking legal advice.

Taking to Twitter, the mum-of-three wrote: "I'm so sorry we couldn't say what we planned to today but my lawyer advised me to go through the legal process, but rest assured you will hear the outcome of this and I will share it when I can. Thank you all for your support as ever, Love Coleen x."

