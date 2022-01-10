Loose Women's Saira Khan defends Coleen Nolan – 'She is not the problem' Reports over the weekend suggested several co-stars refused to work with Coleen on the ITV show

Former Loose Women star Saira Khan has defended former colleague Coleen Nolan after an article implied that many of her co-stars refused to work with her on the ITV programme.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saira, who left the show last year, revealed that Coleen is "not the problem" and that there are "a lot of smiling crocodiles on that show".

Sharing a picture of the initial article, which was published in the Daily Mail, she wrote alongside it: "Having worked on this show #Loosewomen, I can tell you for a FACT it's not @coleen_nolan that is the problem here.

"Ganging up on another woman like this in public is disgraceful. There are a lot of smiling crocodiles on the show that fool the public for their own gain. So please don't be fooled by the [expletive]."

Saira remains good friends with Coleen - who she defended on Sunday

She later added: "When your mate is being unfairly treated. Step up for them. That's what mates do!

"Don't watch by the sidelines and be scared to speak up because you are worried about what others will think if you get involved. Grow a pair and do the right thing. That's what loyalty, integrity and sincerity is all about."

The mother-of-two explained to fans why she was defending her friend

Saira wasn't the only one to publicly defend Coleen on Sunday. Replying to Coleen's tweet, in which she said she would be seeking legal advice and addressing the issue on Loose Women, co-star Janet Street-Porter wrote: "I love working with Coleen Nolan and we’ve never had a single disagreement- sorry if that's not 'news' xx."

Another co-star, Brenda Edwards, tweeted a message to Coleen that read: "@NolanColeen it's always a pleasure to hang with you at work @loosewomen and also out of work, you have always made me feel so welcome, and I appreciate the straight-talking, fun friendship we have!! Keep smiling in the face of adversity my lovely."