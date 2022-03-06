Fresh: viewers saying same thing about Daisy Edgar Jones and Sebastian Stan movie 

While Fresh is not available to watch until 18 March in the UK, viewers across the pond in the US have already been treated to the new movie via Hulu, and it's fair to say that many of them couldn't stop thinking about it. If you're waiting to find out the details for yourself, look away now…

MORE: 7 brand new TV shows to inspire and empower you this International Women's Day

The creepy film appears to start off as a standard rom-com, with Noa struggling to make connections with guys on dating apps before meeting the perfect man in real life - Steve - while at a supermarket. Following a whirlwind romance, the pair decide to go on a trip away together - but it turns out that Steve is actually a cannibal who sells the meat of young women to interested buyers - and Noa is going to be next.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched Fresh yet?

Although the premise is disturbing, viewers have been loving the new drama, with one writing: "My god this movie is so [expletive] up, ima be thinking about this for the entire week. Both Daisy and Sebastian give great performances, and honestly the last 15 min were probably the most intense," while another wrote: "I will never stop talking about Fresh. Like everything about it is completely outstanding to me.

Fans were full of praise for the film

"The direction by Mimi, SEB AND DAISY'S PERFORMANCES??!! the soundtrack, the editing, the color grading, the cinematography the writing, the pace???? I could go on FOREVER."

MORE: 7 must-watch shows coming to Netflix in March 2022

MORE: 66 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week

A third person added: "I watched the new Hulu film, Fresh. I put it on because Sebastian Stan is awesome. I had no idea what it was going to be about so this was literally my face when I realized. That was wild and so messed up."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.