Holly Willoughby stuns in show-stopping Dancing on Ice dress - and wow

Holly Willoughby's ensemble amazed Dancing on Ice fans on Sunday as she outdid herself with the most remarkable gown yet.

The beloved daytime ITV star beamed as she co-presented the 14th season of the hit show with Phillip Schofield and showed off a stunning gown by Sophie Couture featuring a shimmering silver skirt and black floral detailing.

As always Holly looked ethereal, thanks to her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill who detailed how she achieved this beautiful look. She wore a silver smokey eye to match her dress and paired it with a natural pink lip – magic!

Meanwhile, hairstylist Ciler Peksah teased Holly's hair into gorgeous loose waves that shaped her face perfectly.

Holly took to her Instagram to reveal that her longtime stylist Danielle Whiteman added floral silver drop earrings to complete the magic finishing touches.

Holly looked ultra-glamorous in her gorgeous gown

Holly's 7.6 million Instagram followers love her for sharing her style secrets, and we so want to recreate this look!

Fans took to Instagram to shower Holly with praise. One person wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous love the design on this dress!!" while another commented: "What a lovely dress you look amazing."

A third fan simple added: "Stunning!"

Holly wowed in a pastel pink dress last weekend

Last Sunday, the 41-year-old host wowed DOI viewers in a bespoke figure-hugging ballgown from Sassi Holford, but did you know the pastel pink design was originally a wedding dress?

Holly's floor-length gown featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves, a cut-out back and two large black bows. However, it was reportedly a tweaked version of the brand's ivory Darcy dress, which has a simple button-back design with a more modest Queen Anne corseted front bodice and a floaty A-line skirt.

