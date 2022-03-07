The Dropout viewers saying the same thing about Amanda Seyfried drama The new series tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes

Hulu's highly-anticipated drama, The Dropout, made its debut on the streaming platform last week and viewers have wasted no time binge-watching the first three episodes.

The series tells the true story of the rise and fall of disgraced biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos - and viewers are saying the same thing about the drama.

The show follows Elizabeth, who claimed her company would revolutionize the diagnosis of diseases with a radical blood test. However, once rumours of fraud started to circulate, the self-made billionaire quickly met her defeat.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the first three episodes, with many praising the compelling series. One person wrote: "#TheDropout is very gripping and fascinating - I'm really digging it so far!" while another added: "Just finished the third episode of #TheDropout on @hulu. Good grief. Elizabeth Holmes is a brilliant, driven, terrifying sociopath."

A third person called for the release of more episodes, commenting: "Binged all three episodes of #TheDropout It's SO good!!! Fabulous writing and gripping storytelling. Wish @TheDropoutHulu would drop all the remaining episodes in one go."

Viewers praised the compelling drama

Amanda Seyfried plays the role of Elizabeth in the drama and viewers have applauded the actress for her outstanding performance. One person tweeted: "Amanda Seyfried is killing it in #TheDropout as Elizabeth Holmes. She is a phenomenal actress," while another added: "Amanda embodied this role from mannerisms, body language and the voice! Love it."

A third person wrote: "Amanda Seyfried is incredible in #TheDropout. I’m so invested in this story already!"

Viewers applauded Amanda Seyfried for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes

Viewers also praised the catchy soundtrack which features plenty of great hits from the 2000s and 2010s. One person tweeted: "#TheDropout has no business having a soundtrack this good. Early 2000’s music can move mountains," while another added: "I’m watching #TheDropout and it’s distracting how great the soundtrack is, she’s literally just like me."

The first three episodes of The Dropout are available to watch on Hulu and Disney +, with the final four episodes being released on a weekly basis from March 10.

