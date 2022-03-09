Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley left some viewers feeling unimpressed on Wednesday morning after his "inappropriate" comments while reporting on the Ukraine crisis.

The TV broadcaster, who has been hosting the ITV show this week alongside Susanna Reid, was discussing fast-food chain McDonald's closing restaurants in Russia when he quipped it would be a "no-fry zone".

Some audiences watching at home took to Twitter to criticise Richard's joke, with one person writing: "Inappropriate Richard Madeley strikes again." Another agreed, tweeting: "Richard Madeley - unbelievable and disrespectful, 'No fries zone over Ukraine' #gmb."

A third added: "Richard Madeley is a disgrace. An astonishing lack of empathy, professionalism and humanity #richardmadeley #GMB @GMB," while a fourth angrily wrote: "I used to think Piers Morgan was rude but Richard Madeley @richardm56 really puts him in the shadow. Why on every interview does he think it's the Madeley show?"

Richard made the comment while presenting GMB

It's been a difficult few days for the presenters on the current affairs programme as they report rolling coverage of the harrowing situation in Ukraine. Host Susanna was clearly overcome with emotion during Monday's programme and was holding back tears while discussing a story involving a six-year-old girl.

She said: "Well as we see those pictures of children who have been forced out of their own country by the actions of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, we have this shocking image on the front of many of the newspapers this morning."

Susanna also appeared on Tuesday's edition of Loose Women to discuss how she copes with the amount of "bad news" she's exposed to while working as a broadcaster.

Richard has been presenting along Susanna Reid

"I don't think I'm more affected because I'm a mum, just because I think we're all incredibly affected and impacted," she told the panellists.

"What I've noticed is I'm more affected by some stories than other stories. If there is a story about the loss of a child, I find that very hard to deal with, but I think all of us as human beings feel that."

She continued: "I will switch off the news because I'm watching the news all day, like all of us, but as long as I just switch off at a certain time, and get my head into something entirely different, into a novel, into somebody else's world, I find that that can really affect my state of mind."

