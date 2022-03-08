Kate Garraway's moving words to nurse who's looking after her husband Derek Draper The Good Morning Britain star is grateful for our healthcare system

Kate Garraway has shone a light on the nursing team looking after her ailing husband Derek Draper and, in particular, one nurse who has stood out to her. Speaking to HELLO! for our International Women's Day digital issue, Kate opened up about the women in her life who she is most inspired by.

"On a personal level, it's a wonderful nurse, who wouldn't want to be named, who has just been so incredibly supportive to Derek and to our family," said Kate.

"There are usually so many people involved day to day, but I specifically watched her in particular. The dedication and the carefulness she carries throughout her work is just phenomenal. She is respectful but also, extremely professional."

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, also named the Queen as her most inspiring royal.

"I think in the public eye, I'm going to have to pick the Queen. I'm sure she's a popular choice for everybody because she is so extraordinary. She has been there throughout all our lives, and she somehow manages to just keep a calm steadiness when all around her is just craziness. I really admire her.

"Whether you're a royalist or not, I think we can all agree that she is a huge asset to our country."

Derek's battle with COVID-19 has been well documented. The couple even travelled to Mexico for specialist treatment.

"That came at a really low point when I thought, 'Oh God, this is not sustainable,'" Kate recently told This Morning. "The system, I mean I don't believe we can have 24-hour care forever, you know there's a point where money runs out!

"It's a big moment, I was thinking, 'This isn't sustainable' and if there isn't the structure there to help long term, what are we actually going to do? Because we can't give up on him."

Kate takes part in ITV's International Women's Day campaign

Derek has been bedridden since contracting coronavirus in March 2020. He spent over a year in hospital and requires 24-hour care, with Kate saying in February 2022 that her husband is "still terribly affected by Covid" and that the illness has "undoubtedly" impacted his "brain connections to his body".

Derek is set to return to Mexico for 28 days this month for cutting-edge medical treatment that they hope will make a difference to his recovery.

