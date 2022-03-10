Martin Compston reveals incredibly personal connection to next role The actor will be back on screens very soon

Martin Compston, who has been gracing screens every night this week in ITV's Our House, has revealed that he has a brand new drama in the works - and it sounds seriously good!

Chatting to fellow Scot Lorraine Kelly on ITV on Thursday, Martin teased some details about his upcoming Amazon Prime thriller, The Rig, which will see him play a man working on an oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea.

The six-part series is being helmed by Line of Duty and The Bodyguard director John Strickland, who also previously worked with Martin on the 2016 true-crime drama In Plain Sight.

Explaining how the role came about, Martin revealed: "[John] met my dad while we were doing In Plain Sight and he called me a couple of months ago and said: 'I'm doing this thing about an oil rig, and I remember that your dad worked on an oil rig.'"

He continued: "I thought it was going to be a show on an oil rig with these big hard, drinking men and they're all quite rough, but absolutely not.

Martin Compston will take on the role of Fulmer in The Rig

"It's a massive, supernatural scale… It's really hard to explain, but it was really great to work on something in Scotland with such ambition. So I'm excited about it."

Joining Martin in the series are a number of incredibly famous stars, including Downton Abbey star Ian Glen, Game of Thrones actor Owen Teale, Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire, as well as his former Line of Duty co-stars Mark Bonnar and Rochenda Sandall.

Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey star Ian Glen will also star in the series

The series follows the crew on the fictional Kinloch Bravo oil rig. As the synopsis reads: "When the crew is due to return to the mainland, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world.

"As the rig is hit by massive tremors, the crew endeavor to discover what's driving the unknown force. But a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust."

There is currently no official release date for the series, however, it seems likely that it will hit our screens sometime in 2022 as filming wrapped last year. We can't wait!

