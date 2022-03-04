Line of Duty actor Martin Compston has opened up about when the much-wanted new series could return – but fans will be disappointed to hear they could be waiting a while.

Appearing on Radio X on Friday morning to promote his other upcoming drama, Our House, the star revealed that "nothing had changed" in terms of the timeline, meaning it could be a little longer before series seven lands on our screens.

WATCH: Martin Compston is due to star in ITV drama, Our House

However, Martin, who is known and adored for playing DI Steve Arnott, did hint that it's very likely the show will return for a seventh series.

"We think so. I'm delighted with the response, in terms of people are now really intrigued to see if there is another one, but there's nothing changed for us in terms of where we're at after we finish a series," he told Chris Moyles.

Martin Compston plays DI Arnott in Line of Duty

He continued: "We always take a year between at least. The dust settles and Jed figures out whether there's a story to tell. So I'm delighted that people are so excited and so desperate to find out but, as I say, this is what we've done after every series so we'll just wait and see what he thinks." We'll be here waiting patiently, Martin!

Meanwhile, the Scottish actor has been keeping busy since Line of Duty aired this time last year. Towards the end of 2021, Martin appeared in BBC's Vigil alongside Suranne Jones and is due to appear in Amazon's upcoming thriller, The Rig.

Martin Compston in ITV's new drama, Our House

On Monday, viewers will see him take on an ITV drama in the form of Our House opposite Downton Abbey star Tuppence Middleton. The series is based on Louise Candlish's best-selling novel by the same name and follows the character of Fiona, who arrives home one day to strangers moving themselves into her house.

They will be joined by a number of familiar faces to TV fans, including Whitechapel star Rupert Penry-Jones, Honour's Buket Komur and Weruche Opia, who viewers will recognise from her role in Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You.

