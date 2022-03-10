Drew Barrymore surprises fans with dramatic entrance on live show

Drew Barrymore just kicked off her show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in the most dramatic way possible. The star is on the second season of her hit talk show, which films in New York City.

Seconds into her exciting entrance as fans gave her a standing ovation, Drew announced that she might be switching things up when it comes to the way she starts off the show.

True to the Charlie's Angels actress' happy-go-lucky nature, she made her entrance for Thursday's show as dramatic and candid as she could.

Drew walked into her set, which is full of 70s style warm hues and lots of wood, to the audience in matching yellow masks cheering her on. The star wore a plaid green suit with a red button-down shirt under it and coordinating plaid tie.

In a simultaneously surprising yet typical move, the star's first instinct was to get on top of her desk and excitedly greet fans as she kneeled on it. Drew lifted her hands in the air with elation as the audience continued to cheer her on.

"You know, just mounting the desk is my new thing," the star announced. She continued to explain that: "It's just this week I'm feeling it, it's so much fun, I really enjoy it," before interrupting herself to exclaim in awe to a woman in the audience: "I love your tuxedo sweater ma'am!"

Drew is always ultra excited to see her fans

Drew thanked fans for being there as she continued her show in her usual giddy manner.

The show's star guest was former That '70s Show actor, Topher Grace, who currently stars in ABC's hit sitcom, Home Economics. His conversation with Drew was quite revelatory, as he revealed his endearing first impression of the star, how he snuck into the Oscars before he was famous, and Drew confessed one of her biggest fears about Hollywood.

Drew introduced Topher as an actor "I love so much and think so highly of," and he made it clear that he regarded her just as highly, saying: "You are the nicest woman." He reminisced about the time he first met Drew and how incredibly nice she was to him, who was barely starting his career. "I went home whistling," he detailed how he felt after the actress complimented his show.

23-year-old Drew at the 1998 Oscars, where Topher first saw her from afar after he snuck in

He then went on to explain how he successfully snuck into the Oscars before he had started the show that launched his career, and how that was actually the first time he saw Drew, even if they didn't meet then. It was 1998, when Topher was 20 and Drew 23, and the two recalled how she wore two daisies in her blonde hair.

The two kept up the confessions, as Drew brought up Topher's friend, Ashton Kutcher, and his prank show Punk'd. She admitted that despite her relaxed nature, she despises "gotcha moments" and that she even told her friends: "If you ever put me on that show I'll never speak to you again."

