Drew Barrymore has cheeky moment with guest that has fans all saying the same thing Viewers couldn't get enough of the two!

Drew Barrymore just had a hilarious and fiery moment with her latest guest on The Drew Barrymore Show, and fans are all saying the same thing.

The star sent fans wild when she revealed Wednesday's guest on her show, none other than Outlander actor Sam Heughan, who is celebrating the premiere of the show's sixth season, which is the penultimate installment of the series.

Sam received a warm welcome to New York from Drew, who had upon his arrival waiting for him one of the most symbolic foods of the city, a bagel.

The television host kicked off Sam's appearance by testing which bagel is who, using a popular TikTok effect which assigns different types of bagels to different users. The two were dubious about what the effect chose for Drew, a grain bagel, but excited with Sam's, the classic everything bagel.

Drew captioned the post with: "Welcome to NY, @samheughan. I hope the bagels lived up to your expectations!" Sam replied that: "Both the bagels and Drew are," with a praising hands emojis.

Fans were immediately antsy to know what else was to come of his time on the show, as they were quick to sense a fun chemistry between the two stars. One fan wrote: "Love Sam and Drew!" while another follower cheekily posted: "Oh he's 'EVERYTHING' alright."

Sam's exciting arrival to New York

As if that wasn't enough, the two really sent fans into a tailspin, and left them wondering what a union between the two would look like, with the next video Drew posted.

The two continued with the bagel theme, and were about to cheer with two pieces of bagel when Sam nervously asks Drew: "Can I feed you?" as she drops the bagel and leans her head back as if ready to be fed in return.

The two quickly grew coyish, and Sam admitted: "What happened? I think this bagel got to me!" noting the steamy undertone the segment had suddenly taken.

Drew finally dramatically bit off a piece of the bagel the actor was offering her, and fans went wild. "Can you date each other? So cute," one fan suggested, as others reiterated the sentiment, commenting: "I'm shipping them!" as well as: "I mean, if bagels were ever a meet-cute, this is it."

