Drew Barrymore has become a source of inspiration and happiness for several fans over the course of a season of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Now, the actress is celebrating the long-awaited premiere of season two of her talk show, and she did so with a video to recap her journey in the most emotional way.

Drew shared on her social media a compilation clip of all of her best moments from her show, interspersed with current day scenes of her driving down to the set for the newest premiere.

She cried and laughed throughout as she was clearly overcome with emotion, at one point even shouting out to a series of fans as she drove to the studio, excitedly reacting when they told her they were going to her show.

The video also featured some of her best moments with guests over the past year, as well as highlights of her work behind the scenes and with her production crew as a producer.

She simply captioned the incredible clip with, "TODAY," marking the official debut of the new season.

Drew shared an emotional clip commemorating her journey back to the show

Fans fell even more in love with Drew after seeing the video and how the show affected her, with one commenting on it with, "You are such a light in this world!"

Another wrote, "Love your sweetness and vulnerability! Your zeal and appreciation for life is so needed in this world," and a third added, "Drew you're awesome! Wishing you luck and all the best energies for season 2! You rock." Many others simply dropped some heart emojis for her.

The 50 First Dates actress has been building up to the exciting debut of the new season, and even shared who one of her first guests would be.

In a picture she recently shared, Drew revealed that her friend Jennifer Aniston would be a guest on the premiere episode of her talk show.

The show host revealed that Jennifer Aniston would be a guest on the season premiere

In the caption, she wrote, "@jenniferaniston show tomorrow season 2 premiere go to our website and put your zip code in our show finder box up at the top of the website and see where you can catch us!!!!!!!!!!"

