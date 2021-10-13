Drew Barrymore shares incredible throwback video to celebrate new Scream trailer

Drew Barrymore had fans talking on Wednesday when she shared an incredible throwback video to her time on the set of the original Scream movie.

To celebrate the release of the trailer for Scream 5, Drew posted the old video, joking that this was a "look back". In the video, Drew rocked her character's iconic short blonde hair and a cream knit sweater and the video showed her taking part in stunt work and having fake blood applied liberally to her body.

"An ICON," commented one fan as another claimed: "Her scene made this movie."

"Best opening scene to a horror movie ever!!! Wes [Craven] was perfect for getting Drew to play this role!" added one fan.

Drew's appearance in the 1996 film came at a time when big name stars did not appear in horror films, and it helped to cement the film as a box office smash.

Scream follows the character of Sidney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell), a high school student in the fictional town of Woodsboro who becomes the target of a mysterious killer in a Halloween costume known as Ghostface.

Drew shared the video on her Instagram

Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve are the only stars to appear in all four films, and they will also appear in the upcoming fifth film, a direct sequel to number four.

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past," reads the synopsis.

Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Dylan Minnette will all star as newcomers to the franchise.

Neve and Courteney both return

Courteney shared the new trailer on Tuesday and fans were quick to share their excitement - and terror.

"This is terrifying even on my phone in broad daylight," shared friend Matthew Cooke as Poppy Delevingne added: "FULL GOOSEBUMPS!!!"

Scream is released on 14 January 2022.

