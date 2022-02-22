Drew Barrymore delivers exciting E.T. news involving her daughters The star has two children with her ex-husband Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore is gearing up for a major milestone and she's going to celebrate it in the best way possible.

The actress will soon mark the 40th anniversary of the movie E.T. in which she starred when she was seven years old.

MORE: Drew Barrymore leaves fans speechless in gorgeous knitted sweater

But she won't be alone as The Drew Barrymore Show host told People, she'll be watching it with her daughters and the film's creator, Steven Speilberg, too!

In an interview with the magazine, Drew shared rare insight into her relationship with the famed director, and went as far as to call him a "father figure".

Drew will mark the E.T 40th anniversary with her daughters and Steven Spielberg too

"I've actually been speaking with Steven Spielberg about it," she said about the impending anniversary. "He calls my girls who he held when they were babies, and he's known them throughout their lives.

"I do want to revel in this moment with them and include them and celebrate with Steven."

MORE: Drew Barrymore emotionally opens up about dating life as fans send love

MORE: Drew Barrymore recalls 'freaking out' over pregnancy scare

Drew continued: "He's a big father figure to me. So he's like, 'We're not missing this moment with your kids.' I'm like, 'Okay. You're right. We can't. You're right.'

Drew and Steven have remained good friends

"This is very emotional and full circle. My kids are very close to the age that I was when E.T. came out. Frankie actually is at the age. She is seven, and she will just be turning eight, and Olive is nine. She'll be turning 10. This is where I'm at, and they love Steven."

The original film was released in June 11, 1982, and Drew played Gertie, the younger sister of Elliot, played by Henry Thomas, who befriends an extraterrestrial.

MORE: Drew Barrymore shares photo of her 'crying' in relatable photo to mark start of the year

MORE: Drew Barrymore causes a stir in white silk dress in epic throwback photo

They move him into their family home, but when government officials learn of his existence they try to capture him and take him away.

Drew starred in E.T. when she was seven years old

Drew and Steven met while making the film and have remained close ever since.

When speaking to Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast, she said: "I got lucky. He single-handedly changed my life. He was also someone who I didn't realize until I was older was also very fatherly.

"He calls me his first kid. He was appalled by me wearing red lipstick or when I did Playboy. He sent me a note, 'Cover up!'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.