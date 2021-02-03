Drew Barrymore talks reuniting with ex-husband Tom Green for special reason Drew was married to Tom Green from 2001 until 2002

Drew Barrymore has opened up about the heartwarming moment she reunited with her ex-husband, actor Tom Green, for an interview for her new talk show.

Appearing on Tuesday's Tonight with Jimmy Fallon, the Charlie's Angels actress revealed the reasons why she wanted to "reconnect" with her ex. "The thing that I love about Tom was that he was one of the first people to put a camera on his life, when it was giant camcorder, all his stuff was on VHS," she told the host.

"It's what gave me the idea, I just said 'Would you want to reconnect, I feel like it's been a long time? I would just like to honour what you did, you broke down all those doors, and I would love to have it as an excuse for us to say hello?'"

Opening up about her former partner's sense of humour, she added: "I sent him a video and he sent me one back, and immediately he made me laugh and that's like my kryptonite. I just wanted to have a lot of dignity and a gentle moment."

Drew and Tom were married from 2001 until 2002

Drew and comedian and actor Tom began dating in 1999 and were married in 2001. They both went on to star in Charlie's Angels, however the marriage was not to last with Tom filing for divorce later that year.

The 50 First Dates star then went on to marry entrepreneur Will Kopelman in June 2012. Together, they share two daughters, Olive, born in 2012 and Frankie, born in 2014. Two years after welcoming their youngest daughter, the couple separated and announced their divorce.

Drew's interview with Tom wasn't the only reunion she enjoyed recently. The A-Lister also welcomed her former Charlie's Angels co-stars Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz on her talk show – during which Cameron appeared via an impressive green screen trick, emulating her sitting in the studio.

