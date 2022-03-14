Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery lands exciting new role - details The actress will soon release new music, too!

It's set to be a busy year for Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, who has just landed her next big screen role.

The actress, who is famed for playing Lady Mary Crawley in the beloved period drama, has been cast in the thriller Boy Kills World which also stars the likes of Bill Skarsgard, Jessica Rothe, Yayan Ruhian and Isaiah Mustafa.

WATCH: Michelle Dockery stars in the new Downton Abbey movie

Michelle, 40, is to play the sister of the film's Van der Koy family. Her character Melanie has been described as a "satirical powerhouse" who attempts to protect a cohesive family image.

In a statement, producer Wayne Fitzjohn said: "We welcome Michelle to the Van der Koy clan and the film. It is a perfect role for Michelle. It's an exciting time for the production with filming having begun just two weeks ago. We cannot wait to show the world the result."

Michelle, who has starred in a variety of roles including The Gentlemen and Defending Jacob, touched upon her career, saying: "I don't tend to be strategic, in a way that's like, 'Okay, I need to do this now because I just did X, Y and Z before.' It really comes down to the writing and the character. Often, it's whether I feel something, in my gut, for the character."

It's going to be an exciting few months for Michelle

Not only is the sequel to Downton Abbey coming to the big screen but the star has also got engaged to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brother, Jasper Waller-Bridge.

It was recently announced that Michelle will be teaming up with her co-star Michael Fox for an exciting new venture. The pair, who first met on the set of hit TV period drama, have been signed by Decca Records Label Group.

Their first record deal and debut EP, The Watching Silence, is due for release on 6 May while their first-ever official public show will shortly follow at Omeara London on 6 June.

