Warning! Spoilers ahead of the Netflix film...

Netflix's latest offering in the film department comes with a stellar cast and brilliant plot - but it seems The Adam Project isn't short on emotion either.

Taking to social media, many have praised the new movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner, for its heartwarming story. But what happens at the end? Here's our explainer – warning! Spoilers ahead...

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana star in The Adam Project

What is The Adam Project about?

Let's recap the movie's plot. The synopsis reads: "A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future."

Adam, played by Ryan Reynolds, is a pilot in the year 2050 – which is a rather dystopian future due to his late father, Louis (Mark Ruffalo)'s invention of time travel.

Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana in The Adam Project

Despite Adam's superior, Maya Sorian, telling him not to, he decides to travel back in time to the year 2018 to find out what happened to his wife, Laura (Zoe Saldana) who is missing. However, Adam accidentally wakes up instead in the year 2022 and soon comes across his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell).

The film then centres on adult Adam and young Adam joining forces, albeit reluctantly, to try and get to the correct year to locate Laura, and prevent his dad and his business partner Maya Sorian from inventing time travel, named The Adam Project, in the first place.

Mark Ruffalo also stars

How does The Adam Project end?

In the midst of going back and forth, they realise Sorian has followed them into the past and is trying to prevent Louis and his son(s) from stopping their time travel invention. In the process, Adam sadly loses his wife Laura but, on a more positiven ote, Sorian kills her younger self by accidentally destroying the time travel reactor, which eradicates future Sorian from their timeline. Mission accomplished!

However, the ending is bittersweet due to Adam's dad Louis knowing that he is going to die soon. But rather than trying to prevent his impending death by listening to information that could save him, he decides to spend his remaining days on Earth by making the most of his time left with his family.

What did you think of the ending?

What are the fans saying about The Adam Project's ending?

It seems The Adam Project had fans gripped by the plot but also tugged on their heartstrings due to the overriding message of family and loss. One person said: "I've watched The Adam Project twice and cried at the end both times. Just so you know if time travel is ever invented I'm going back and saving my dad's life. I'm telling him what happens. #TheAdamProject."

A second person wrote: "Absolutely loved #TheAdamProject, easily the best movie of 2022. It made me laugh and cry. Walker Scobell is a star in the making. Thank you for making it @VancityReynolds."

A third was also emotional by the end, tweeting: "Goddammit, @VancityReynolds. You got me - a grown man, sitting in airport, coming home from a business trip, trying to be all respectable - huddled in corner of the terminal so nobody can see me cry at #TheAdamProject."

