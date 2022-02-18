Alexandra Breckenridge gives Virgin River series update – amid filming setbacks The actress is gearing up for the new season

Fans of beloved Netflix show Virgin River were left feeling downhearted earlier this year when it was revealed that series five had halted production.

MORE: Alexandra Breckenridge shares throwback photo from teenage years

However, leading actress Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Melinda Monroe, has given a more positive update regarding the upcoming fourth season which is due out in the summer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Virgin River stars share behind-the-scenes video

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star shared she had finished recording her ADR [audio digital recording] for the new episodes – which means that series four is almost among us!

"I just went and finished my last ADR, for Virgin River, for those of you who dont know ADR is, I think it stands for audio digital recording," she told her followers.

MORE: Virgin River star sends heartfelt message to fans amid filming delays

MORE: Alexandra Breckenridge looked so different at start of TV career – see the photos

Are you excited for season four of Virgin River?

"So, say you're working outside and there's a lot of traffic and we can't really hear what you're saying, we have to go into post-production and match our audio to the screen in a sound booth."

Although Alexandra didn't reveal a release date of season four, season three was released in July 2021, so fans are no doubt hoping that the new episodes will land on the streaming platform at a similar time.

However, audiences might have to wait a little longer for updates on season five. The cast and crew were due to begin filming and production in March, but Alexandra announced that it was "pushed". The reason for the shift in schedule was not disclosed, but the leading star did admit she was hoping for filming to get going again later in the year.

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson will be back on screens this year

"I'm hoping that maybe we'll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than the winter."

Season four is set to pick up where season three left off and hopefully give fans some answers, particularly about who the father of Mel's own baby is following her trip to the fertility clinic and that huge cliffhanger finale.

Season four will also provide answers to the big mystery hanging over the show - who shot Jack. As Martin Henderson told Entertainment Weekly, this was originally supposed to be revealed in season three but the writers decided to "drag it out a bit more".

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.