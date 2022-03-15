Dolly Alderton shares first look photo of Everything I Know About Love - and it looks amazing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dolly Alderton has shared a first look photo of the upcoming BBC adaptation of her bestselling book Everything I Know About Love - and it looks seriously amazing.

Posting to Instagram, the author who has taken on the role of writer and executive producer for the upcoming series, shared a photo of the four main characters laughing together while sat on a grass hill at dusk.

She wrote in the caption: "Here's a first look at my upcoming TV show Everything I Know About Love - a romantic comedy drama about female friendship, directed by @chinamooyoung. It's got my whole entire heart in it and I cannot wait for you to meet these four girls."

Pictured in the photo from left to right are: Alex Rider star Marli Siu who will play Nell, The Morning Show's Bel Powley who will play Birdy, The Witcher actress Emma Appleton who will play Maggie and newcomer Aliyah Odoffin who will play Amara.

Dolly shared a first-look photo at the new series with her followers

Joining them in the cast are Gangs of London actor Jordan Peters as Neil, Connor Finch as Street and Ryan Brown as Nathan.

Fans wasted no time in taking to the comment section to express their excitement for the upcoming series. One said: "Looks amazing already," while another added: "Can't wait for this!"

Others were left questioning how much longer they have to wait until the show hits screens as a release date for the series has not yet been announced. "Absolutely can't wait for this, I adored the book! Do we know when it's on???" one asked while another echoed this, writing:" 'Coming soon' I need DATES. I need to clear my calendar!"

The seven-part series will be directed by Harlots director China Moo-Young and is loosely based on Dolly's 2018 memoir, which chronicled her experiences of growing up, falling in love and navigating her twenties with her best friends.

The synopsis for the show reads: "Set in a 2012 London house-share with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early noughties, the series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?"

