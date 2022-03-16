The Killing of PC Harper: viewers saying same thing about documentary Sir Trevor McDonald presented the programme

ITV's new documentary, The Killing of PC Harper, aired on Wednesday night and viewers are saying the same thing about the devastating programme.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Theo James melt hearts in drama The Time Traveller’s Wife’s first trailer

The documentary film, presented by broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald, tells the story of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty in August 2019. The 28-year-old had been responding to reports of a burglary when he became caught in a strap attached to the back of a getaway car and dragged down a country road.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen another of ITV's new programmes, Holding?

The men responsible for his death, Henry Long, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, were all handed sentences of manslaughter in 2020.

The programme saw Sir Trevor talk to his widow, Lissie Harper, who launched a campaign to create Harper's Law following her husband's death.

MORE: See how the cast of Midsomer Murders have changed throughout the years

MORE: Dolly Alderton shares first look photo of Everything I Know About Love - and it looks amazing

Viewers who tuned in to the hard-hitting programme found it difficult to watch and took to Twitter to express their sadness over the police officer's tragic death. One person wrote: "Five minutes in and I feel like crying already. Had his whole life ahead of him and he was heading home!!!" while another added: "Ten minutes into #TheKillingOfPCHarper it’s so difficult to watch. It’s horrific what those disgusting people did to him."

Viewers praised PC Andrew Harper's widow, Lissie Harper

A third person commented: "The killing of PC Andrew Harper is just horrific, so heartbreaking and cruel. This documentary on #ITV is so sad. It annoys me that people can behave in such a way to the police who are people like us and who we all need."

Other viewers praised his widow, Lissie, for her bravery and courage following her husband's killing. One person tweeted: "It’s a tough watch people, I’m lost for words. Lissie Harper is an outstanding young lady! So brave."

Sir Trevor McDonald hosted the documentary

Another viewer added: "#TheKillingOfPCHarper was heart-wrenching. His colleagues left no stone unturned to secure justice, only to be let down by the 'justice' system. Lissie is such a remarkable young woman who has shown so much strength, courage and determination."

The Killing of PC Harper: A Widow's Fight for Justice is available to watch on ITV Hub.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.