Holly Willoughby admits she was ‘embarrassed’ during Midsomer Murders role The star discussed the popular show with Neil Dudgeon, who plays John Barnaby

Holly Willoughby had a giggle over her appearance on Midsomer Murders, admitted that she was “so embarrassed” after forgetting her lines on the set of the hugely popular murder mystery drama.

Neil Dudgeon, who plays DCI Tom Barnaby in the series, revealed that Holly stepped when he forgot a line, saying: “We’d do a line run and rehearse the scene a bit. We as actors go, “Oh Dorothy, what’s her name? Dorothy? What’s my line?” and all that, and of course Holly just stepped up.’”

The mum-of-three replied: “That is not necessarily quite true. I forgot my line! You’re being very kind, I was so embarrassed to open my mouth and act because you know I’m not confident with that sort of thing. So to anyone who would listen I said my two lines repeatedly at them over and over.”

Neil explained: “It’s more than two lines! But that’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to rehearse just to get better at anything.”

The TV presenter previously opened up about filming the show, joking on This Morning: “Well, you know, I wasn't take one put it that way. Or take two, or take ten! About take 25 I finally got the words out, but it's fine!"

She continued: "I had a few scenes, but one line and I couldn't get it out! But I had a really good day." Phillip then couldn't resist further teasing his co-star, adding: "Do you think you'll get invited back?", to which Holly candidly responded: "I don't think so…"

