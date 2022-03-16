Dancing on Ice finale postponed in major ITV schedule shake-up The DOI 2022 finale has been pushed back a week

Dancing on Ice viewers will have to wait a little bit longer to find out which couple has been crowned the show's 2022 winner as Sunday night's grand final has been postponed.

MORE: Dancing on Ice's Oti Mabuse in tears during the show over emotional moment

In a major scheduling shake-up, ITV has confirmed that they are pushing the skating competition show's final episode back a week due to a clash with an upcoming football match on Sunday 20 March.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse fights back tears in emotional Dancing on Ice moment

The channel's coverage of the FA quarter-final match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool is due to kick off at 5.15pm and run for at least three hours, meaning that it will clash with Dancing on Ice, which usually commences at 6.30pm.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's 10 most unforgettable Dancing on Ice hairstyles

MORE: Dancing on Ice's Phillip Schofield sparks viewer complaints after hosting alone - ITV issues explanation

The finale will now air a week later on Sunday 27 March, and to make up for the last-minute change, it's been revealed that fans can look forward to an extra-long episode.

The finale will now air on Sunday 27 March

On the latest episode of the show, all the remaining celebrity contestants skated twice, and two were sent home. While viewers voted for Strictly star Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne to go through to the finals, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberley Wyatt battled it out in the skate-off with Olympic athlete Connor Ball and Vamps singer Kye Whyte.

After judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse voted unanimously to save Kimberly, who had scored highest in the episode, Connor and Kye were sent home in a dramatic double elimination.

MORE: Phillip Schofield breaks silence after Holly Willoughby pulls out of Dancing on Ice last minute

Meanwhile, host Phillip Schofield presented the show solo for the first time after Holly Willoughby was forced to skip it after testing positive with Covid-19 just hours before the show began.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight's show after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice Live Final." It's believed that Holly will be back for the final, given that her self-isolation period will have ended by then.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.