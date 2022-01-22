Elle Fanning leaves fans shocked by her appearance for new true crime role The star's resemblance was uncanny

Elle Fanning has taken on a new role in the TV series The Girl From Plainville and when she shared a sneak peek fans were blown away.

The Great actress is playing Michelle Carter in the highly anticipated show and her transformation into the real-life teenager - who was at the center of the text-suicide case of Conrad Roy - is unbelievable.

MORE: Elle and Dakota Fanning share devastating news and their tributes are heartbreaking

Elle took to Instagram with photos of herself playing the teen and captioned the post: "The Girl from Plainville. Coming soon to Hulu. @girlfromplainvillehulu #girlfromplainville @hulu."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elle Fanning confirms season three of The Great

Her social media followers were stunned by the images of blonde Elle sporting thick, dark eyebrows and tanned skin in the courtroom scene and commented: "It seriously made me do a double take," and, "Oh wow! This is crazy," and a third said: "You look exactly like her." January Jones chimed in too and wrote: "Uncanny wow."

MORE: Elle Fanning posts photo with Dakota and their mom for emotional reason

SEE: Elle Fanning turns heads with risque beach outfit

The true crime series follows the headline-making tragedy which ended with Michelle being convicted of involuntary manslaughter over the suicide of her boyfriend in 2014.

Elle shared photos from the film

Conrad Henri Roy III was encouraged to end his life via a text sent by Michelle. She was convicted for her involvement in his death in 2017.

MORE: Elle Fanning stuns with wild hair transformation in throwback video

The show focuses on the tragic case and Michelle's relationship with Conrad.

Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter

Showrunner Patrick MacManus told EW: "Elle did not want this to feel sensational. She wanted it to be an honest portrayal of not just these families and what they went through, but from what people are going through in general on a day-to-day basis when it comes to their mental health."

Elle recreated this court scene in the series too (pictured: Michelle Carter)

He said from the moment he saw Elle he was amazed at just how similar she and Michelle looked.

"The first time that I met Elle, I was really struck by how eerily similar they actually looked just naturally," he said. "It was something that around the table when we all met, we all talked about."

Michelle was released from prison in 2020 three months before than her two-and-a-half year prison sentence was up due to good behavior.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.