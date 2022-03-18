Alison Hammond forced to apologise on This Morning after on-air disaster Uh-oh!

Alison Hammond found herself apologising profusely on This Morning after the presenter's phone rang during the phone-in segment with Deidre Sanders on Friday morning's edition of the show.

The ITV presenter was chatting to Deidre and her co-presenter Dermot O'Leary as callers rang into the show to share their dilemmas.

WATCH: This Morning's Alison Hammond breaks down in tears during emotional phone-in

While agony-aunt Deidre was chatting to a woman who was sharing her difficult birth story, Alison's phone suddenly rang, interrupting the discussion.

Luckily, a shocked-looking Alison swiftly rejected the call while telling followers: "Oh I'm so sorry everybody, I'm so sorry." Shortly after the conversation ended between Deidre and the caller, Alison apologised again.

Dermot was quick to assure Alison, saying: "Don't worry, these things happen," before joking with his colleague: "Just don't let it happen again!"

Alison's mobile rang during the phone-in segment

Meanwhile, This Morning has looked different from usual this week as Holly Willoughby has been absent from Phillip Schofield's side after testing positive for COVID-19.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's show saw This Morning favourite, Josie Gibson, step in beside Phillip to host. While Thursday's episode saw Alison step in, before she appeared again on Friday with her usual co-host, Dermot.

Alison presented Friday's show alongside Dermot O'Leary

There's not yet confirmation on whether Holly will be back in the studio on Monday. However, ITV require two negative tests before returning, as was the case when Phillip tested positive in February.

Holly's bout of coronavirus meant she also had to miss Dancing on Ice last weekend, leaving Phillip to present solo. A spokesperson from ITV confirmed that the show didn't have enough time to find a replacement for Holly.

While it is no longer required by law to isolate following a positive test in the UK, the current government advice recommends the public to stay at home and avoid contact with other people to help reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others.

