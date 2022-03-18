Jessica Biel wows fans as she undergoes big transformation for anticipated new role Jessica Biel will star as Candy Montgomery, one of America's most infamous killers

Jessica Biel has left fans stunned as she transforms into Candy Montgomery, one of America's most infamous killers, for a new Hulu series.

Wearing a bob wig and big round glasses, Jessica stars as the titular character in Candy, who was accused of murdering her neighbouring Betty Gore, and blamed it on self-defense.

"Jessica Biel COMPLETELY transformed for this role. She’s an incredible actress and I’m definitely excited to see this," commented one fan as another praised the actress for "showing her dark side again".

"I'm glad that Jessica Biel is recently getting praised on TV, because she's always been a great actress," added another.

Melanie Lynsky will star alongside Jessica as Betty,with the pair playing two moms who live in the same neighborhood and whose children go to the same school.

Between clips of their children playing, waiting in the schoolyard, and volunteering together at the local church, the first trailer is interspersed with moments of the two giving each other tense glances.

Jessica stars as Candy Montgomery who was accused of murder

"Prior to June 13, did you like Betty Gore?" an attorney is then seen to be asking Candy to which she responds: "What do you mean? I had no angry feelings towards her, if that's what the question is."

Then it cuts to Candy in court, where she is asked about the night of 13 June. Candy says: "Betty and I got to talking," before the attorney questions: "What did you do then?"

The limited thriller series is based on the true story of Candy who claimed she killed Betty on 13 June 1980 with an ax in self-defense and was acquitted of murder.

Melanie Lynsky will star as Betty; Candy had an affair with her husband

Candy had been having an affair with Betty's husband, Allan Gore, and tensions were high between the two women; during the court testimony Candy alleged that Betty had confronted her about the affair and that it was Betty who used the ax first.

The series will air with a five-night special.

