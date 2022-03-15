911: Lone Star teases major star from original to join spin-off - and fans are freaking out How excited are you that she’s back?!

Surprise 9-1-1 fans! It has been confirmed that Angela Bassett herself, who plays Athena Grant-Nash in the original series, will be joining 9-1-1: Lone Star for a very special episode in season three - and we can’t wait!

Fans of the show are beside themselves with the news, with many taking to Twitter to discuss it. One person wrote: "SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE'S A POSSIBILITY WE GET TO SEE THE QUEEN HERSELF ATHENA WORKING WITH CARLOS," while another added: "So shocked, but so excited! Hope she works with @ActuallyRafa! I’ve wanted Carlos and Athena to work together!" A third fan added: "WHAT?! THIS IS AMAZING."

WATCH: Welcome to 9-1-1: Lone Star, Angela!

In the teaser trailer, the episode appears to follow the emergency services as they deal with a biological attack, with the voiceover saying: "They’ll need a little help from their friends," before revealing Athena. Eek!

Gina Torres, who plays Tommy Vega, previously revealed that it would be a dream to welcome Angela for a crossover, telling TV Insider: "It would have to include Aisha Hinds and Angela Bassett and Peter Krause ’cause Peter and I, that’s another reunion. We had such a blast working on The Catch together. It would be great to have our characters find each other."

Are you looking forward to her appearance?

Showrunner Tim Minear previously hinted that there would be a crossover in season three, telling Variety: "There will be some crossover action in the back half of this season. Don’t expect a giant crossover where all the characters from one show appear on the other show. But there will be some cross-pollination. They are almost treats. I don’t know that they’re big events like the wildfire. I’m trying to keep the universes as cross-pollinated as I can without cheating."

