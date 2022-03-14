Bridgeton star Nicola Coughlan is on cloud nine after making a huge announcement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown and Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan has joined the Pat McGrath family as the NEW McGrath muse in a stunning campaign to launch a gorgeous new Bridgerton collection that follows the sell-out success of drop 1.

Photo from series two of Bridgerton starring Nicola Coughlan

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actress wrote: "Cannot believe this is actually real but I'm so excited to announce that I'm the new Pat McGrath Muse. What an absolute dream come true, thank you Pat. I'm truly on cloud nine."

Nicola Coughlan shared the news on Instagram

Pat responded in the comments section: "You may play a lady on TV, but to me you are a Queen! Welcome to the #PatMcGrathLabs family, my beauty."

Congratulations Nicola!

What's more, Dame Pat McGrath has partnered with Shondaland and Netflix to launch the second chapter of stunning regency-meets-modern cosmetics featuring swoon-worthy new formulas and products featuring romantic packaging inspired by the show.

First look at drop 2 of the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton collection

And if you think the cast of the hit Netflix series look incredible on the promo photos, well it was all down to the show's makeup artistt Erika Okvist and her team of artists who used Pat McGrath Labs products on the entire Bridgerton Series 2 cast.

Each cast member had a flawless, sculpted base created using Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Primer, £40, Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation, £61 and Sublime Perfection Concealer, £25 as well as the Setting Powder, £35 and Under Eye Powder, £24 combined with a selection of Mothership palettes, blushers and lip products to take characters from day to Belle of the ball.

For the new Bridgerton drop 2, expect another incredible eyeshadow palette - this one is called the Belle Of The Ball Eye Palette and it'll be £64.

There will also be a Velvet Kohl Eyeliner, £27, and the Satin Allure Lipstick available in seven cool and warm shades. The lipstick will cost £30.

In drop 2, you'll also find Skin Fetish: Skintillating Diamond Body Shimmer, £53, and it'll be available in two shades, and Blushing Delights, £64 which will be a palette of three baked blushes to achieve divine regency.

Drop 2 launches 23 March 2022, see PatMcGrath.com for more.

