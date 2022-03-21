Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson reunite for new Agatha Christie drama - and it looks amazing Hugh Laurie wrote and directed the new series

Sense and Sensibility co-stars Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson have reunited for a very special Agatha Christie drama - and we can’t wait to see them onscreen together again! The series Why Didn’t They Ask the Evans is set to land on Britbox in April - but what is it about? Find out more…

The official synopsis reads: "Based on her 1934 novel, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? opens with a fine Agatha Christie enigma: a man lies dying at the foot of a cliff, apparently the victim of an accidental fall. With his final breath, he utters the mysterious question of the title and promptly expires.

WATCH: Why Didn't They Ask Evans clip

"Some people - perhaps most people - might shrug at the impenetrable oddness of the words and move on with their lives. But Bobby Jones and his childhood friend, Lady Frances 'Frankie' Derwent, are not most people. They resolve to honour the dead man by deciphering, and then answering, his final question. In so doing, they hit upon a dark conspiracy of deceit, betrayal and - perhaps unsurprisingly - murder."

The three-part show has an all-star cast including Dopesick star Will Poulter, Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton and Holding’s Conleth Hill.

Emma and Hugh once dated

Hugh and Emma are good friends in real life and previously revealed that they used to date while at university together. Emma previously joked: "He was rowing in the Oxford and Cambridge boat race. He was enormous and eating steak all the time. And asleep for the rest of the time. He was also very funny."

Hugh also gave a speech when Emma was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010, saying: "Everything she did just oozed talent. She said talented things, she wore talented clothes, she rode a talented bicycle, she made talented spaghetti. She is a truly remarkable person, a very good friend, and I could not be prouder."

