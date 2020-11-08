Meet Roadkill star Hugh Laurie's three children Hugh's children have even done some acting themselves...

The finale instalment of BBC's Roadkill airs on Sunday evening and viewers have been loving watching Hugh Laurie's turn as Conservative MP Peter Laurence.

It seems the actor, also known for his work on classic shows like Blackadder and House, has passed down his creative talent to his three children. Meet his kids below…

Hugh shares three children with his wife of 30 years, Jo Green. In 1988, Hugh and Jo welcomed their first child, a son named Charlie, one year before they tied the knot.

Their second child, Bill, was born in 1991 and their youngest, a daughter named Rebecca, was born in 1992.

The Blackadder star mostly keeps his family life out of the spotlight, however, the actor did reveal in an interview back in 2009 that he worries about his kids while he spends time overseas working. He told Scotland's Daily Record at the time: "It's a very difficult thing [being away]."

He added: "I constantly marvel at how grown-up my children are, how grown-up they're being about this. I worry about parenting at this sort of distance, but they are being so generous and so cool about it that – I mean, it might be because they're English, and they won't reveal their psychological damage until they're in their late forties."

He continued: "But I think that they're okay with it. I mean, my main goal is just to try and not embarrass them. If I can get away with that then it's okay."

All three of Hugh's children have made cameo roles in the acting world. Charlie made an appearance as a baby in an episode of A Bit of Fry & Laurie, one of Hugh's breakout roles alongside fellow actor and comedian Stephen Fry. Rebecca appeared in the film Wit, while Bill had a small role in Hugh's sitcom Fortysomething.

