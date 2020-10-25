Meet Roadkill star Hugh Laurie's wife Jo Green here The actor has been married for over thirty years

From the likes of Blackadder, A Bit of Fry & Laurie to House and The Night Manager, few could disagree that Hugh Laurie is one of the most recognisable actors in the world of TV and film. His most recent role comes in the form of BBC's Roadkill – a political drama in which he portrays shady Conservative MP Peter Laurence.

Hugh might be well-known thanks to his impressive credentials spanning more than 40 years of acting, but less is known about his wife, Jo. We did some investigating and here's all you need to know…

Hugh Laurie as Peter Laurence in new BBC drama Roadkill

Who is Hugh Laurie married to?

Hugh's wife is Jo Green and the pair tied the knot in the summer of 1989. Jo's current occupation is not known, however, when they met she was working in theatre administration. At their wedding, Hugh's friend and comedy partner Stephen Fry was best man. Hugh and Jo live at home in North London.

Stephen Fry was best man for Hugh at his wedding

Do Hugh Laurie and Jo Green have children?

Yes! The husband and wife have three children. Their eldest, Charlie, was born in 1988, a year before their wedding. Their second child, Bill, was born in 1991 and their youngest, a daughter named Rebecca, was born in 1992.

All three children have made cameo roles in acting work. Charlie made an appearance as a baby in an episode of A Bit of Fry & Laurie, Rebecca appeared in the film Wit, while Bill had a small role in Hugh's sitcom Fortysomething.

The actor has had an impressive career

What has Hugh Laurie said about his marriage to Jo Green?

Although Hugh and Jo have had over thirty years of happily married life, Hugh has opened up in the past about tougher times. The actor, who spent months at a time stateside while filming for HBO medical drama House (in which he played the lead), told the Daily Mail back in 2010 about what it was like being away from home a lot.

"I wouldn't say that doing the series has made my marriage easier. Better? I don't know about that either," he explained, adding: "But the truth is that whatever challenging situation you're in, somebody somewhere has got a much more extreme version. So I think one ought to shut up and not moan about it."

