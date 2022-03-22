Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning after testing negative for COVID? The mum-of-three tested positive over a week ago

Holly Willoughby has finally tested negative for coronavirus after contracting the illness just over a week ago - so why is she not back on This Morning?

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares first selfie since COVID diagnosis – and she looks amazing

Phillip Schofield was joined by the ITV show's Friday host, Alison Hammond, on Tuesday morning and announced that Holly would be back to front the programme on Wednesday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning's Phillip Schofield forced to apologise after on-air blunder

Addressing the viewers at the start of the show, Phillip said: "Alison is obviously keeping me company today. We are pleased to say that [Holly's] negative and she's back tomorrow."

Alison then burst into song and dance, belting out: "Celebrate good times, come on!" before adding, "Holly, we are so glad you're coming back."

Phillip reiterated: "See you tomorrow Hols."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's £3m London home will take your breath away

MORE: Holly Willoughby opens up about weaknesses in marriage with Dan Baldwin

So why isn't the mum-of-three back on our screens? While it is no longer required by law to isolate following a positive test in the UK, the current government advice recommends the public to stay at home and avoid contact with other people to help reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others.

Although Holly has produced one negative lateral flow test, the government still advises that those with the virus carry on testing until they produce two negative results in a row.

The presenter has been forced to take a step back from presenting duties since contracting the virus, forcing her to miss one Dancing on Ice live show and a week of This Morning episodes.

Phillip gave an update on Holly's condition on Monday's show, telling viewers that the star was still staying at home. "I've been texting Holly all weekend," he said. "She's absolutely fine but she's got a red line [on a lateral flow test] that will not go away."

Meanwhile, Holly took to Instagram over the weekend, sharing the first photo since her positive lateral flow result.

Holly shared a stunning selfie on Instagram

Posting on Saturday, Holly looked radiant in a selfie as she soaked up in the sun in her garden. "Just what the doctor ordered," she captioned the stunning shot, and added a sunshine emoji.

Fans were quick to take to the comments, praising the This Morning host. One person wrote: "Vit D all the way and a fabulous full Moon is the perfect medicine, missing you x," while another added: "You are naturally beautiful, hoping you're feeling better."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.