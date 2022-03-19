Holly Willoughby shares first selfie since COVID diagnosis – and she looks amazing The This Morning presenter has been off-air over recent days

Holly Willoughby has been off-air since contracting coronavirus, but on Saturday she thrilled fans when she shared a sun-soaked selfie of herself.

The This Morning presenter looked as flawless as ever in the photo that she took in her garden as she soaked up the rays of the sun while posing in a white blouse. She rested her head on her hands, as she closed her eyes for the snap, and her skin shone underneath the sun as she rocked some pink lipstick with her blonde locks just touching her collarbone.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left in tears after emotional moment

"Just what the doctor ordered," she captioned the breathtaking shot, and added a sunshine emoji.

Fans loved the photo, and were overjoyed to see Holly was recovering from her fight with the illness, as one commented: "Glad to see you up and about sweetheart."

A second posted: "Vit D all the way and a fabulous full Moon is the perfect medicine, missing you x," while a third added: "You are naturally beautiful, hoping you're feeling better."

Others sympathised with her health battle with one explaining: "Hope you are feeling better. I know how I felt after being bedbound for 10 days after Covid how nice it felt to go out in the sun and fresh air."

Holly shared a small update on her battle with coronavirus

Another said: "It's so good to have some sunshine. I have Covid too and on day 8!!" and a sixth penned: "I have covid & that's what I am going to do in my garden today."

Holly's diagnosis was confirmed last week, with her having to miss the semi-final of Dancing on Ice, although she is expected to return for the final next Sunday.

The diagnosis has also meant that Holly has had to miss editions of This Morning, with her spot being filled by a variety of guest presenters including Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson.

Holly's positive COVID diagnosis came not long after Phillip Schofield was forced to take a step back from presenting duties after contracting the virus last month. The dad-of-two missed one Dancing on Ice show as well as over a week of This Morning episodes.

The presenter had to miss the semi-final of Dancing on Ice

While it is no longer required by law to isolate following a positive test in the UK, the current government advice recommends the public to stay at home and avoid contact with other people to help reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others.

Addressing the absence of his presenting partner via Instagram, Phillip shared a photo of the pair alongside a sweet message: "Gutted that my mate won't be with me on @dancingonice tonight."

He added: "Get well soon darlin," followed by a love-heart emoji.

The broadcaster then shared a video from backstage, showing his name on a marker on the studio floor, before zooming in on Holly's and panning to an empty spot next to him.

