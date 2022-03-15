Holly Willoughby opens up about weaknesses in marriage with Dan Baldwin The This Morning star admitted they both have weaknesses

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin have been happily married since 2007, so what's the secret to their relationship?

The Dancing on Ice star, who is currently recovering from COVID-19, opened up about the couple's weaknesses and how they deal with them in a previous interview. "Support is everything in mine and Dan’s relationship," she said in 2020, according to Red Magazine.

"He’s very solid ground; he is where I fall. And he knows when something is wrong – it makes me feel emotional even thinking about it. But of course he has weaknesses; we both do. The key is holding up each other’s strengths and not poking at each other’s weaknesses.

"There are little moments that I really cherish when he tells me he's proud of me and vice versa."

She added: "He can wind you up to the point where you just want to scream, but he has a really good moral fibre that runs through him."

Holly and Dan on their wedding day in 2007

Like every relationship, Holly and Dan have their ups and downs, and she discussed their disagreements and her feelings of anger in her book Reflections – even if it is about mundane things such as what to watch on TV.

The This Morning star wrote: "If I'm watching something on TV and my husband suddenly asks, 'Why are you watching this [expletive]?', it'll spark something deep inside and I will get disproportionately angry about it.

"But actually I'm angry because I subconsciously feel as though someone's trying to control what I'm doing.

The TV star has opened up about the couple's weaknesses

"My husband absolutely isn't trying to control me, but I'm getting a really strong reaction, so maybe I'm worried about control in my life."

However, Holly also explained made a sweet comment about fancying Dan as she discussed what prompted her to write her new book. "The last few years I've kind of been looking inward a little bit. And I sort of got to this stage in life where I was like 'I've got a really lovely life, I love my husband, I fancy my husband. I've got great kids. I'm very blessed in many, many ways, but something is missing,'" she said.

"And I couldn't work out what it was, and eventually having looked inwardly, I sort of went 'God, it’s me! I'm missing!'"

The couple – who are proud parents to children Chester, Belle and Harry – met in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem, where Holly was a presenter and Dan worked as a producer. They tied the knot on 4 August 2007 at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex.

