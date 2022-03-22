Coleen Nolan makes fresh comment on split from Shane Richie after finding love again The singer opened up on Loose Women

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her experience being cheated on by her ex-husband Shane Richie, admitting that she turned into a "detective" and doesn't regret any of her actions.

The singer appeared on ITV's Loose Women on Tuesday and joined Christine Lampard, Janet Street-Porter and Kelle Bryan in their discussion about whether it is ever acceptable to look through your partner's phone.

The panellists' chat was prompted by Denise Van Outen, who recently discovered that her partner was having an online affair, when Coleen recalled her own experience when she caught Shane being unfaithful.

"When something's wrong I think we have a great intuition and sometimes we don't listen to our own gut instinct and our own intuition and I know I didn't," said the presenter. "I kept making excuses, I kept thinking it was me.

"I was just turning into this person that I've never been before. I was checking receipts, checking phone bills, going to shops and going, 'What was actually bought with this receipt?'.

Coleen and Shane were married for nine years

"I turned into this detective that I've never been and it was all true and I should have listened to my instincts at the beginning but your heart doesn't want to."

When probed by Janet, Coleen added: "I don't regret doing that, but I regret doing it so many times.

"I don't do it now. I've got a new partner now and I don't check up on anything he does," she said, referring to her new boyfriend, Michael Jones.

Coleen's comments come just days after the TV star shared a sweet snap of a recent date night with her current partner. The photo shows the pair sat in a pub while wearing novelty shamrock headbands as they celebrated St Patrick's Day together.

Coleen and Michael met on a dating app

"Having a great St Patrick's Day/night with this one @michaeljones.64 x," she wrote, adding a love heart emoji and red lips.

The couple first met on a dating app nine months ago and their relationship is still going strong.

