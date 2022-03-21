Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares new photo from date night - her son reacts The TV star recently went public with her romance

Coleen Nolan's blossoming romance is going from strength to strength.

The Loose Women star recently went public with her new boyfriend Michael Jones and has now shared a snapshot from a recent date night.

Coleen posted a photo on Instagram showing the pair sat together in a pub, enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations. Both are wearing novelty shamrock headbands with Coleen also choosing a green blazer for the occasion.

"Having a great St Patrick's Day/night with this one @michaeljones.64 x," she wrote, adding a love heart emoji and red lips.

Coleen shared a snapshot from a recent date night with Michael

Friends including Ruth Langsford were quick to react to the photo – but it was son Shane's comment that caught fans' attention. "Ffs who's Michael?" he joked.

Shane, 33, is Coleen's eldest child. She shares Shane and younger brother Jake, 29, with her first husband Shane Richie, to whom she was married from 1990 until 1999.

Coleen is a proud mum of three

She welcomed daughter Ciara, 21, with her second husband, Ray Fensome, who proposed on her 40th birthday in 2005. They were married in November 2007 but went their separate ways in 2018.

Coleen recently spoke about how Michael has integrated into her family – but admitted Ciara sometimes clashes with her partner.

Pictured with her youngest child, daughter Ciara

In a debate on Loose Women to discuss 'Should you interfere in your partner's health?' Coleen opened up about how Michael's sweet tooth has landed him in hot water with her daughter.

"At the moment, Ciara has turned into the health police in our house," Coleen explained. "As soon as anything that's unhealthy comes in, she goes, 'Well, that's not staying.' She's always having a go at Michael because he loves a treat. He's always bringing sweets, crisps, cakes, loads of it," she added.

Coleen and Michael recently went public with their relationship

During the same show, Coleen also revealed the one thing that she and Michael argue about. She told her fellow panellists that she and her partner, whom she first met nine months ago, always have a disagreement when they go shopping at the supermarket together.

"Me and Michael don't really argue, except when we go to the supermarket," she said. "He's one of these, that everything I pick up something, he goes, 'But if you get that, you get two for the price of that one,' or, 'That's 20p cheaper.'"

"I just want to get in, get what I need and get out and he just wants to go in and compare prices," she added.

