Coleen Nolan makes fresh comment on Loose Women fall outs after taking legal action

Coleen Nolan has made a fresh comment about the on-air disputes between Loose Women co-stars on the ITV lunchtime chat show.

MORE: Coleen Nolan confirms legal action following Loose Women drama: details

While appearing on Lorraine Kelly's morning programme on Tuesday to mark International Women's Day, the presenter said that while the panellists don't always agree while discussing topics on the show, the disputes "end at the desk".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals surprising reason why daughter Ciara clashes with boyfriend Michael

The presenter was chatting about the popular chat show alongside fellow Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford when, towards the end of the interview, Lorraine said: "You don't always agree but you've always got each other's backs."

Coleen responded: "It would be a very boring show if we all agreed on everything. That's what I love about it, but it ends at the desk. It never carries on afterwards, it's great."

MORE: Coleen Nolan reveals reason why daughter Ciara clashes with boyfriend Michael

MORE: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan breaks silence on heartbreaking death

The comments come just two months after Coleen announced that she was taking legal action regarding claims that many of her co-stars refused to work with her on the ITV show.

Coleen Nolan's co-stars have previously spoken out in support of the presenter

Taking to Twitter back in January to explain why she hadn't addressed the issue on the live programme, Coleen wrote: "I'm so sorry we couldn't say what we planned to today but my lawyer advised me to go through the legal process, but rest assured you will hear the outcome of this and I will share it when I can. Thank you all for your support as ever, Love Coleen x."

The singer was inundated with support from fellow Loose Women cast members after the rumours emerged, including Saira Khan, who took to her Instagram stories earlier this year to defend Coleen. She wrote: "Having worked on this show #Loosewomen, I can tell you for a FACT it's not @coleen_nolan that is the problem here. "Ganging up on another woman like this in public is disgraceful. There are a lot of smiling crocodiles on the show that fool the public for their own gain. So please don't be fooled by the [expletive]."

Coleen Nolan appeared on Lorraine on Tuesday morning

Janet Street-Porter also expressed her support for the singer, tweeting: "I love working with Coleen Nolan and we’ve never had a single disagreement- sorry if that's not 'news' xx."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.